Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.00

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 852,345 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

