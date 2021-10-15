Omnitude Trading Down 12.9% This Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $681,210.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

