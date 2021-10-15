Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ONPH traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. Oncology Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

