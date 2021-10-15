Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTX remained flat at $$3.67 during trading on Friday. 422,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,045. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.