Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Up 78.9% in September

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 631,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 10,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.00 million and a PE ratio of -14.42. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

