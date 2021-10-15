OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

