Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IEX stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.37. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

