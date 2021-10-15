Oppenheimer Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

