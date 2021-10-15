Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

NDAQ opened at $200.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.69. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

