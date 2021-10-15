OptiToken Market Cap Hits $190,013.13 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, OptiToken has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $190,013.13 and approximately $6,645.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OptiToken Coin Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 30,897,928 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OptiToken Coin Trading

