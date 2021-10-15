Opus Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Opus has a market capitalization of $215,924.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00208265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00093651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

