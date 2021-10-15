Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,317,797 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Oracle worth $297,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

