Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $489,175.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.50 million and $489,175.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

