OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get OriginClear alerts:

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.