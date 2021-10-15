OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OriginClear stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About OriginClear
