Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

ORKLY stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

