Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OROXF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Orosur Mining has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its projects include the Anza project in Columbia and San Gregorio Gold project in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

