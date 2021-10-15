Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
OROXF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Orosur Mining has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
