Ossiam Acquires 9,146 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ossiam grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

