Ossiam Acquires Shares of 15,516 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.