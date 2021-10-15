Ossiam Buys 27,315 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 479.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

