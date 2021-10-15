Ossiam Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

