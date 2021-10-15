Ossiam Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ossiam cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.