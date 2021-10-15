Ossiam Has $2.01 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1,561.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.69 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

