Ossiam Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 294.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX opened at $165.81 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $166.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.