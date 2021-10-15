Ossiam Invests $1.52 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after buying an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after buying an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

