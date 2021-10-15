Ossiam Invests $1.75 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

