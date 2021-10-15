Ossiam Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415,476 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 33,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 283,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 128,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

