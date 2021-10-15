Ossiam Sells 2,061 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $629.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $414.68 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $660.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

