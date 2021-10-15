Ossiam Sells 21,856 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.17 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

