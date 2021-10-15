Ossiam Sells 22,354 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.