Ossiam Sells 27,501 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

