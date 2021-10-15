Ossiam Sells 312,303 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ossiam decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,303 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

