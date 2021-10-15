Ossiam Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,971,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,103,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,561,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

