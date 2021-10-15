OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0039

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. OST has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $27,968.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

