Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 42,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Several brokerages have commented on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

