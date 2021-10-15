Ouroboros Trading Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $469.45 and $6,540.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

