Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.85

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 764,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

