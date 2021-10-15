Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,579 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI opened at $32.60 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

