Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 91,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,583% from the average session volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 4.79% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.