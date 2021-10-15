PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,977. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

