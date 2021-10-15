PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,682 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PagSeguro Digital worth $79,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

