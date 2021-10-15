PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,261,500 shares.The stock last traded at $37.62 and had previously closed at $35.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.