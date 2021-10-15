PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,261,500 shares.The stock last traded at $37.62 and had previously closed at $35.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
