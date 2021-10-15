Panda Yield (BBOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,305.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $34,204.99 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

