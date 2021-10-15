Pangolin Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $25.20 million and $2.20 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.