Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Papa John’s International worth $70,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

