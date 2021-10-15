ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Down 95.1% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,099.08 and approximately $89.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 95.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00303469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

