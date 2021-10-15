Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.