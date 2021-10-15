Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $23.92 or 0.00038975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.46 or 1.00225384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.15 or 0.06233119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,416 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

