Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRRWF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$28.48 during trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

