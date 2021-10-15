ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $483.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $483.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.81 or 1.00104968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.87 or 0.00575694 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001695 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004528 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.