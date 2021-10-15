Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.69 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $5,404.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.16 or 0.00335382 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,630,225 coins and its circulating supply is 11,605,700 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

